Former Motley Crue singer John Corabi has taken aim at the new Hulu show Pam and Tommy, saying that everyone involved in the mini-series should be ashamed.

The new series is based loosely around the life of Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee, following the couple through their early years together and focusses on their infamous leaked sex tape. Corabi played alongside Lee in Motley Crue for five years from 1992 until 1997.

“Ok….just my opinion here on something that’s been bugging me. The Tommy And Pam miniseries on Hulu, is so full of bullshit, it’s ridiculous!!!! I can honestly say about 98% of this ‘FICITIONAL’ take on T&P’s life is CRIMINAL,” Corabi wrote on social media.

The musician added: “I shared 5 years of my life with Tommy and although it was at times INSANITY it’s sooooo overblown in this SHIT they call TV entertainment! Tommy never walked around in a Speedo, didn’t act at all they way they portray him, and now I see that THIRD EYE BLIND ‘bumps’ us from a studio, because they’re more relevant???? DID NOT HAPPEN…!!!

“Apparently, HULU, and all involved in this crock of shit don’t care about how Pam may feel to have to relive this. Or how Tommy’s new wife may feel. Or how about Tommy’s boys seeing this completely overblown story about their parents!!!

“Shame on EVERYONE involved…” Corabi concluded and added four middle finger emojis.

Executive producer Rob Siegel has already admitted that parts of the show are fabricated. During an interview with Variety, Siegel detailed how he came up with the idea of a scene between Motley Crue and Third Eye Blind.

“I felt like [third eye blind] was the perfect band for the scene,” he said. “I did a little quick google search. What label was mötley crüe on? Elektra. Who else was on elektra? Third eye blind. The timing was perfect. In 1996 they’re working on their debut album. So the scene is fictional, but I like to think it absolutely could have happened,” he told the publication.

