Mötley Crüe singer Vince Neil was rushed to hospital with broken ribs after falling off a stage while performing at a Tennessee rock festival.

Video footage of the incident is circulating on social media and shows Neil walking to the side of the stage before slipping out of sight.

Neil then disappeared off stage. Later in the set bass player, Dana Strum explained to the audience that Neil was hurt.

“The truth is Vince fell and broke ribs when he fell,” Strum said. “He can’t breathe and he’s gonna get dealt with medically.”

“Now that sucks for us and him. He was so excited to be here. He lives in Tennessee,” he added.

Neil was playing as a solo act with his band and was one of many musicians performing at the Monsters on the Mountain music festival in Pigeon Forge, America. One of the hosts of the music festival, Eddie Trunk, shared some information about the incident on Twitter.

“Get well @thevinceneil! Vince slipped and fell off the stage tonight at Monsters on the Mountain here in Pigeon Forge. Vince had been moving & singing great before the accident. He’s at hospital now getting care & X Rays. More when I hear. Get well VN!” He wrote.

A Twitter user named HelenaRocks said that she saw Neil fall through a gap in the stage.

“I was so worried watching them help Vince Neil. I was right by where he fell. He was doing great and then he fell in this gap between the stage and the lighting. Monsters should of never had that gap in the stage with lights in his face. Poor stage setup!”

Video footage of Vince Neil falling off stage and breaking his ribs:

