Brissy-based music fans are in luck as the Mountain Goat Valley Crawl has just announced its huge 2021 lineup.

The positively stacked lineup features a whopping 42 artists that are set to perform across ten Brisbane venues.

It’s safe to say the return of live music has been more than worth the wait, since the lineup boasts dozens of popular Aussie acts.

Highlights from the lineup include former triple j unearthed High winner George Alice, frequent festival performers Heaps Good Friends, plus Brisbane mainstays Concrete Surfers and Velociraptor.

Of course, the Mountain Goat Valley Crawl will operate under COVID safe government regulations, with punters advised to plan ahead to avoid missing out due to venue limits.

The best part? The entire festival is completely free, meaning your only expense will be the price of a cheeky beer (or two).

Tickets are first in best dressed, and are available via Oxtix.

You can find the festival information and full lineup below.

The Mountain Goat Valley Crawl 2021

Saturday, February 6th | Free entry | RSVP here

Venues

Black Bear Lodge

Blutes

The Brightside

The Brightside (outdoors)

Greaser

Ric’s Bar

O’Skulligans

The Foundry

The Valley Drive-In

The Zoo

Artists

George Alice

Concrete Surfers

Heaps Good Friends

Velociraptor

Teen Jesus and the Jean Teasers

Teenage Joans

Ayla

Austen

Waxflower

BANFF

Debbies

RINSE

OK Hotel

Greatest Hits

The Flowers

Syrup

Sunflower

WALKEN

Sunbather

Daggy Man

Order Sixty6

Lexicon

Colourblind

June

Alt Fiction

Mum Friends

Flamingo Blonde

Victor Bravo

HANNI

Ricky Albeck & The Belair Line Band

Yb.

PNK FME

GENES

Porcelain Boy

Citrus Daze

Pure Milk

Ashgroove

Pipin

Sachém

Oh Bailey

Paris Irwin

Mouse