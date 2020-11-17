Brissy-based music fans are in luck as the Mountain Goat Valley Crawl has just announced its huge 2021 lineup.
The positively stacked lineup features a whopping 42 artists that are set to perform across ten Brisbane venues.
It’s safe to say the return of live music has been more than worth the wait, since the lineup boasts dozens of popular Aussie acts.
Highlights from the lineup include former triple j unearthed High winner George Alice, frequent festival performers Heaps Good Friends, plus Brisbane mainstays Concrete Surfers and Velociraptor.
Of course, the Mountain Goat Valley Crawl will operate under COVID safe government regulations, with punters advised to plan ahead to avoid missing out due to venue limits.
The best part? The entire festival is completely free, meaning your only expense will be the price of a cheeky beer (or two).
Tickets are first in best dressed, and are available via Oxtix.
You can find the festival information and full lineup below.
The Mountain Goat Valley Crawl 2021
Saturday, February 6th | Free entry | RSVP here
Venues
Black Bear Lodge
Blutes
The Brightside
The Brightside (outdoors)
Greaser
Ric’s Bar
O’Skulligans
The Foundry
The Valley Drive-In
The Zoo
Artists
George Alice
Concrete Surfers
Heaps Good Friends
Velociraptor
Teen Jesus and the Jean Teasers
Teenage Joans
Ayla
Austen
Waxflower
BANFF
Debbies
RINSE
OK Hotel
Greatest Hits
The Flowers
Syrup
Sunflower
WALKEN
Sunbather
Daggy Man
Order Sixty6
Lexicon
Colourblind
June
Alt Fiction
Mum Friends
Flamingo Blonde
Victor Bravo
HANNI
Ricky Albeck & The Belair Line Band
Yb.
PNK FME
GENES
Porcelain Boy
Citrus Daze
Pure Milk
Ashgroove
Pipin
Sachém
Oh Bailey
Paris Irwin
Mouse