It truly feels surreal putting together a festival announcement but live music is officially back baby and it feels so god damn good. THIS THAT festival has announced its 2021 lineup and it is chock-a-block with the finest names in Australian music.

This year, the Newcastle stalwart will hit Queensland for the first year ever. The Sunshine State will get the chance to fuck shit up on Saturday, February 13th at the lush Sandstone Point Hotel, QLD. The Newy leg at the fest will return to the beloved Wickham Park Saturday, February 20th.

THIS THAT 2021 boasts an expansive lineup, with everything from the house finesse of Hayden James to the raucous ratbag tendencies of Dune Rats, to the luscious indie-pop of festival stalwarts San Cisco. It’s set to be a real celebration of Australian music and we’re so thrilled.

Hip hop trailblazer ChillinIt, Australiana-core heroes The Chats, synchronised dance-savants Confidence Man, songwriting whizz Sycco and dance royalty What So Not will exclusively play the Newcastle leg of the festival. Whilst Haiku Hands and The Rubens will hold it down for Queensland. There’s be a bunch of other excellent names hoping from state to state.

THIS THAT is working with all levels of Government to ensure the February events can happen as planned in a world cucked by coronavirus. Safety for punters is of the upmost importance and at the forefront of organisers minds.

Presale members will be able to score tickets from 9AM local time on Wednesday, November 11th. General public tickets will go on sale from Thursday, November 12th at 9AM local time. You can find the full lineup and ticket information below.

THIS THAT Festival 2021

Saturday, February 13th

Sandstone Point Hotel, Queensland

Allday

Badrapper Vs Luude

Client Liaison

Crooked Colours

Dune Rats

Enschway

Haiku Hands

Hayden James

Jack River

Kota Banks

Mallrat

San Cisco

Sippy

The Presets

The Rubens

Wafia

Saturday, February 20th

Wickham Park, NSW,

Newcastle

Badrapper Vs Luude

Chillinit

Client Liaison

Confidence Man

Crooked Colours

Dune Rats

Enschway

Hayden James

Jack River

Kota Banks

Mallrat

San Cisco

Sippy

Sycco

The Chats

Wafia

What So Not