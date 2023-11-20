Mr. Bungle and their “fellow pop stars” Melvins are coming to Australia and New Zealand next year.

In what’s surely one of the best-named international tours of recent times, ‘The Raging Wrath of Australia & New Zealand’ tour will head to Auckland, Melbourne, Adelaide, Sydney, Brisbane, and Perth in March (see full dates below).

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Thursday, November 23rd at 11am local time. The Live Nation members pre-sale begins on Wednesday, November 22nd at 11am local time.

One of the best purveyors of experimental metal ever, Mr. Bungle have been stringently doing their own thing since the mid-80s.

Initially consisting of Trey Spruance, Mike Patton, and Trevor Dunn, the shapeshifting lineup finally settled itself around 1989 when the band got signed up to Warner Bros. Records.

Until 2000, Mr. Bungle released three albums, toured a lot, and left a strong imprint in thrash metal, alternative metal, experimental rock, and so many more genres.

After a long absence, Mr. Bungle returned in 2020 with a different lineup consisting of the original trio alongside Anthrax’s Scott Ian and former Slayer drummer Dave Lombardo.

Melvins, meanwhile, cleverly blended punk and metal influences in their sound, going onto have a notable influence on grunge acts like Tad, Nirvana, and Soundgarden. The cult band have enjoyed a big 2023, celebrating their 40th anniversary this year.

Mr. Bungle 2024 Australia & New Zealand Tour

With special guests Melvins

Live Nation pre-sale begins Wednesday, November 22nd (11am local time)

General sale begins Thursday, November 23rd (11am local time)

Tickets available via livenation.com.au and livenation.co.nz

Sunday, March 3rd

Town Hall, Auckland, NZ

Wednesday, March 6th

Festival Hall, Melbourne, VIC

Thursday, March 7th

Hindley Street Music Hall, Adelaide, SA

Saturday, March 9th

Hordern Pavilion, Sydney, NSW

Sunday, March 10th

Fortitude Music Hall, Brisbane, QLD

Tuesday, March 12th

Metro City, Perth, WA