Following overwhelming fan demand, Mumford & Sons have added another new tour date to their 2026 Australian and New Zealand arena run.

Announced in December, the tour comes in support of their forthcoming sixth studio album, Prizefighter, out February 20th via Gentlemen of the Road/Island Records. The record was co-produced with The National’s Aaron Dessner and features guest appearances from Hozier, Gracie Abrams, Chris Stapleton, and more.

Arriving just months after 2025’s Rushmere, Prizefighter finds the band in a remarkably prolific, re-energised phase, and these shows will give fans the first chance to experience the new songs alongside the anthems that have defined their career.

And Brisbane fans? You’re in luck. The band have added a date at Brisbane Entertainment Centre to the upcoming run – set for Tuesday, April 28th.

Tickets will go on sale at 10am (AEST) on Tuesday, January 27th via Live Nation. Artist and Mastercard presales will run from 9am on Friday, January 23rd – see here for more details.

The Australian and New Zealand leg now includes five massive dates, kicking off at Melbourne’s Rod Laver Arena on April 24th and April 25th, before Brisbane, then Sydney’s Qudos Bank Arena on April 29th, and Auckland’s Spark Arena on May 2nd.

Mumford & Sons will be joined by rising Australian folk outfit Folk Bitch Trio, who are coming off their biggest career year to date. They’ll also have Brooklyn based folk artist Hudson Freeman joining them as opener across all shows. Freeman has quickly emerged as one of indie’s most enthralling new voices, a gifted songwriter with an undeniable knack for melody.

For complete tour and ticket information, see here.

MUMFORD & SONS AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND 2026

Friday, April 24th

Rod Laver Arena, Melbourne VIC

Saturday, April 25th

Rod Laver Arena, Melbourne VIC

Tuesday, April 28th (NEW SHOW)

Brisbane Entertainment Centre, Brisbane QLD

Wednesday, April 29th

Qudos Bank Arena, Sydney NSW

Saturday, May 2nd

Spark Arena, Auckland NZ