Winston Marshall, founding member of English folk act Mumford & Sons, has confirmed that he will officially be departing the band.

In March, Marshall found himself in hot water after sharing a tweet praising the book Unmasked: Inside Antifa’s Radical Plan to Destroy Democracy, penned by controversial right-wing figurehead Andy Ngo.

“Finally had to time read your important book,” Marshall wrote at the time. “You’re a brave man.”

Marshall’s endorsement did not sit well with fans, who took to social media en masse to share their grievances. Following the initial backlash, Marshall apologised for the tweet and announced that he would be taking time away from Mumford & Sons. “Over the past few days I have come to better understand the pain caused by the book I endorsed,” he said, adding that he would “examine my blindspots”.

Now, in a self-published statement on Medium, the banjo player has confirmed his official departure from the band, whilst retracting his initial apology.

“I have spent much time reflecting, reading and listening. The truth is that my commenting on a book that documents the extreme Far-Left and their activities is in no way an endorsement of the equally repugnant Far-Right,” he wrote. “The truth is that reporting on extremism at the great risk of endangering oneself is unquestionably brave. I also feel that my previous apology in a small way participates in the lie that such extremism does not exist, or worse, is a force for good.”

The statement continued, “For me to speak about what I’ve learnt to be such a controversial issue will inevitably bring my bandmates more trouble. My love, loyalty and accountability to them cannot permit that. I could remain and continue to self-censor but it will erode my sense of integrity. The only way forward for me is to leave the band. I hope in distancing myself from them I am able to speak my mind without them suffering the consequences.”

You can read the full statement here.