Our prayers have been answered and our entire decade has just been made – it turns out Red Hot Chili Peppers are back in the studio and working on some new tunes, and with John Frusciante no less.

Thank you oh mighty gods of rock and all things worth living for, for this is truly a blessed day.

After the announced reunion of the Red Hot Chili Peppers with original guitarist John Frusciante, we weren’t really sure what the band was going to do with their power team back in action. Now, it has been officially confirmed that the band has been working on a brand new album, and it will soon be coming our way.

2019 was the year of breathtakingly massive reunions, with iconic groups like Rage Against the Machine, My Chemical Romance and Motley Crue all announcing comebacks. Right before 2019 was over, however, another huge reunion broke with RHCP announcing the departure of Josh Klinghoffer and, “with great excitement and full hearts,” the return of Frusciante.

Watch the video for ‘Californication’ by Red Hot Chili Peppers.

During promotion for his new art exhibit, drummer Chad Smith briefly spoke about RHCP’s future with Frusciante. “I was given strict orders for this interview: ‘DON’T TALK ABOUT THE BAND,’” Smith told Rolling Stone. “But, yes, John is back in the band, and everyone knows that. We’re psyched. The festivals are the only shows booked. For now, we’ll mostly be concentrating on new songs and writing a new record. We’re all really excited to make new music.”

When asked to clarify whether Red Hot Chili Peppers are currently recording a new album, Smith responded, “Yes. That’s all I can say.”

The band’s most recent album, 2016’s The Getaway, was the second to feature Klinghoffer since Frusciante’s leave in 2009. It was the second time he departed from the band; the first being in 1992.

We can’t wait to hear the direction this new music will take.