Megadeth’s Dave Mustaine has opened up about the band’s wild antics while making their iconic 1990 trash classic Rust in Peace.

Speaking to Loudwire about his book Rust in Peace: The Inside Story of the Megadeth Masterpiece, Mustaine detailed his thoughts on how Rust in Peace continues to have an impact today, as well as admitting the band were all coked-up during the making of the legendary record.

“I’d be bullshitting you if I said [cocaine] did not influence [Rust in Peace] because we were all under the influence of the drug at the time,” Mustaine said.

“I didn’t really like coke that much. I liked the way that it tasted, but I didn’t like the way it made me feel. It never ended well, put it that way.”

Speaking on the influence Rust on Peace continues to have on music today, Mustaine said:

“I’m really happy that it made people happy — that’s the thing I like the most. When you set to do something, you do it for yourself and fuck, who cares what anyone else thinks, but if you’re doing something and it makes you feel good to make other people feel good, that’s awesome.”

Mustaine revealed in October last year that he was officially cancer-free, five months after receiving his throat cancer diagnosis. The 58-year-old told fans of his throat cancer diagnosis in June 2019 via social media, saying the doctors had given him a 90 per cent chance of beating the illness.

Check out ‘Holy Wars…The Punishment Due’ by Dave Mustaine: