My Chemical Romance’s upcoming Australian arena tour just got a little bigger, with the news that Jimmy Eat World will be providing support next year.

Celebrating three decades and ten albums, the Arizona rockers will return to Australia for the first time in six years.

The March tour will also be MCR‘s first time Down Under since their appearance at Big Day Out in 2012. Gerard Way and co. were set to make their live return to the country much sooner, but a series of pandemic-related rescheduling and cancellations unfortunately occurred in 2020.

Two years later, their rescheduled tour was once more shelved due to “uncertainty regarding international border restrictions and indoor venue capacity limits.”

They’ve picked a stellar support act to accompany them in 2023. In the early 2000s, Jimmy Eat World were one of the biggest acts U.S. rock. After 2001’s breakout album Bleed American, their following two albums – 2004’s Future and 2007’s Chase This Light – both reached the Top 10 of the U.S. Billboard 200.

Iconic singles like 2001’s ‘The Middle’ became certified platinum, and over two decades later, the band are still consistently releasing singles, with ‘Something Loud’, their first independent song, coming out earlier this year.

After the initial shows instantly sold out, MCR added second shows in Brisbane, Melbourne and Sydney to their Australian tour leg. Tickets for these additional dates are still on sale now via Live Nation.

My Chemical Romance 2023 Australian Tour

With special guests Jimmy Eat World

Monday, March 13th

Brisbane Entertainment Centre, Brisbane, QLD

Tuesday, March 14th (SOLD OUT)

Brisbane Entertainment Centre, Brisbane, QLD

Thursday, March 16th

Rod Laver Arena, Melbourne, VIC

Friday, March 17th (SOLD OUT)

Rod Laver Arena, Melbourne, VIC

Sunday, March 19th (SOLD OUT)

Qudos Bank Arena, Sydney, NSW

Monday, March 20th

Qudos Bank Arena, Sydney, NSW