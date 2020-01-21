An emergency medical situation forced Melbourne band My Disco to cancel a show on their Australian tour last weekend.

Experimental post punk act My Disco kicked off their national tour last weekend. However, the second show at Melbourne’s John Curtin Hotel was cancelled when a staff member suffered a serious medical complication.

The band has posted about the incident on Instagram, writing that the staff member “required emergency attention and the venue had to close early. This was beyond both our and the venue’s control and all credit to the staff and emergency service workers who made sure everyone was safe throughout the event.”

Listen: Severe by My Disco

The band have announced a rescheduled show that’ll take place this coming Monday, January 27 at Northcote Social Club. All pre-purchased tickets will be honoured at the new venue, and refunds can be made at point of purchase if need be. The rest of the national tour will carry on as planned, with shows in Sydney on Friday and Brisbane on Saturday.

My Disco are known for their intense, multi-sensory live shows. They released their fifth LP, Environment, in March last year. It demonstrates the band’s tendency to change things up from one album to the next.

2015’s Severe was full of heavy, droning compositions and harsh rhythms. Environment is comparably unsettling, but dips into ambient and environmental music. The album was recorded in Berlin, which has become a second home for the band.

“We’ve been there so much, so many shows there, so many tours start and end there, lots of friends there,” said guitarist Benjamin Andrews in an interview on 3RRR’s Double Bounce.

“We probably spent nearly a month in that studio, which for us is heaps of time, and then another six weeks or so doing vocals and mixing.

“I think [the next album] we would do it almost exactly the same but maybe even challenge ourselves and do it in a shorter time frame.”

My Disco Australian Tour

Friday January 24

Crowbar, Sydney

Saturday January 25

The Foundry, Brisbane

Monday Janurary 27 JUST ANNOUNCED

Northcote Social Club, Melbourne

Tickets through Oztix