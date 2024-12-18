When your aunt is Bart Simpson, greatness runs in the family – and Sabrina Carpenter is proving it, with Nancy Cartwright predicting her niece will one day join the elite ranks of EGOT winners

The legendary voice behind Bart and a host of other Simpsons characters gushed about Carpenter’s talent during a recent appearance on Good Morning America. “She knew at age six she wanted to work for Disney. That was her dream!” Cartwright revealed.

While Carpenter may have started on Disney Channel, it’s her 2024 run that has truly been d’oh-lightful. Her latest album, Short n’ Sweet, has been a critical and commercial triumph, earning six Grammy nominations, including Best New Artist, Album of the Year, and Record of the Year for her hit “Espresso”.

Cartwright didn’t hold back on her niece’s potential: “I wouldn’t be surprised one day if she’s an EGOT.”

Carpenter first charmed audiences in 2014 as Maya Hart on Girl Meets World. But like a true Springfield overachiever (Lisa vibes, anyone?), she’s since conquered the pop charts. This year, Short n’ Sweet made a major mark Down Under, spending six non-consecutive weeks at No. 1 on the ARIA Albums Chart, making it one of the longest-running chart-toppers in Australia for 2024. Meanwhile, her singles “Espresso” and “Please Please Please” both landed in Spotify’s Top 10 Most Played for 2024.

The Disney alum isn’t stopping there. Carpenter’s star power has spilled over into Netflix specials, sold-out world tours, and festival headlining gigs, including a massive slot at BST Hyde Park next summer. With accolades piling up faster than Homer hoards donuts, Cartwright’s EGOT prediction might just be inevitable.

“She has just created her own path,” Cartwright said, reflecting on Carpenter’s success. The future might be unwritten, but with her vocal chops, acting range, and unstoppable work ethic, Sabrina Carpenter looks ready to turn the EGOT dream into reality. Cowabunga, indeed.