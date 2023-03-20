Nandi Bushell has joined the chorus of artists supporting The White Stripes drummer Meg White after writer Lachlan Markay called her “terrible”.

“Meg White is my Hero,” Bushell tweeted alongside the video of her performing to their iconic track ‘Seven Nation Army’ now and as a tot. “The first day I got drums my dad showed me the video of Seven Nation Army. I saw Meg playing the drums and thought she was the coolest person in the world. I still do.”

#MegWhite is my #Hero. The first day I got drums my dad showed me the video of #sevennationarmy. I saw Meg playing the drums and thought she was the coolest person in the world. I still do. pic.twitter.com/i8AoSHV2OC — Nandi Bushell (@Nandi_Bushell) March 19, 2023

Bushell continued: “The more I learn about music, the more I realise that songs, and art, are created to wake emotions deep inside the soul. No matter how fast my fills get or number rudiments I learn. If I can’t write a song that moves people, then can’t call myself an artist.”

Concluding that Meg and Jack White “wrote some of the best songs in rock history” the young musician said, “They moved me at 5 years old to want to play the drums and still move me today! My screams are for you Meg! You are and always will be my role model and hero!”

In a since-deleted tweet, Markay wrote, “The tragedy of the White Stripes is how great they would’ve been with a half decent drummer. Yeah yeah I’ve heard all the ‘but it’s a carefully crafted sound mannnn!’ takes. I’m sorry Meg White was terrible and no band is better for having shitty percussion.”

The journalist quickly apologised after intense public backlash and support from the likes of Questlove, Ben Lee, and Unknown Mortal Orchestra.

Rage Against The Machine’s Tom Morello has also just voiced his support for White.

“I hear there’s some controversy on this matter lately so let me set fools straight: #MegWhite is one of the greatest drummers in the history of rock n roll,” he wrote on Instagram.

“It’s not even a debate. There are a HANDFUL of drummers EVER who are INSTANTLY recognizable rocking their MANY HIT SONGS with Flavor, Fire & Flair. She’s on that list, bruh. Does she do a lot a complicated tom tom fills? No, THANK GOD. She has style and swag and personality and oomph and taste and awesomeness that’s off the charts and a vibe that’s untouchable by all you boring-ass skin beaters who think we care about your ‘tight’ syncopated para-diddles.”

He concluded with: “She is a FORCE and her records are forever step-stones on how to do it your own way while rocking the damn planet. @officialjackwhite knows too, so show some respect.”