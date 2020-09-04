Nandi Bushell is proving to be my only source of serotonin this year. The 10-year-old British musician has won over our collective hearts with her various covers and drum challenges.

Back in June, in the midst of the Black Lives Matter protests, Bushell unleashed a cover of Rage Against The Machine’s protest anthem ‘Guerilla Radio’. It was the kind of unceasing joy we needed in a time that was so painful and so grim.

“Solidarity in the Fight to End Racism! #fightracism #blacklivesmatter #enoughisenough,” she wrote at the time.

The performance caught the eye of Rage Against The Machine’s own Tom Morello, who took to Twitter to praise Bushell. “Well, now we’re on the right track,” he wrote.

Morello his support for the budding musician further by gifting her his new Fender Soul Power Stratocaster.

A few weeks ago, Nandi shared a blistering cover of Foo Fighters’ classic ‘Everlong’. In the cover, she issued Grohl a challenge to a drum battle.

Grohl picked up the gauntlet and responded to Bushell’s challenge, cracking off a mini-rendition of the track on his daughter Harper’s drum kit. He also challenged Bushell by delivering a full performance of ‘Dead End Friends’ by Them Crooked Vultures — Grohl’s supergroup with Queens of the Stone Age’s Josh Homme and Led Zeppelin’s John Paul Jones.

The UK musician was not going to let Grohl get the better of her with the left-field cut. It’s been less than a week but she’s back with her response. The musician has shared a video of her playing the song beat for beat with Grohl.

“It was an honour to be part of the most #EPIC #ROCK in battle in history! With the most awesome, fun, kind and legendary Dave Grohl! Thank you for giving me this incredible opportunity. I am extremely grateful. The Rock Gods of old are happy!,” she wrote in the video caption.

It’s all so incredibly heartwarming.

Check out Nandi Bushell covering ‘Dead End Friends’ by Them Crooked Vultures: