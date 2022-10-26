Bluesfest Touring is bringing an explosive double bill to Australia next year, led by Nathaniel Rateliff and The Night Sweats.

Mixing classic rock ‘n’ roll attitude with lovely touches of country and soul, Nathaniel Rateliff and The Night Sweats will make their long-awaited return Down Under next year for the first time since 2019.

Rateliff and his band released their third studio album, The Future, last year, receiving positive reviews from publications like Rolling Stone and The Line of Best Fit.

For their Bluesfest Touring shows, they’ll perform at Melbourne’s Forum on Monday, April 10th and Thursday, April 13th at Sydney’s Enmore Theatre on Thursday, April 13th (see full details below).

They’ll be joined by St. Paul and The Broken Bones for the two shows, with the eight-piece soul outfit making their return to Bluesfest.

The Alabama-born ensemble released their latest album, The Alien Coast, earlier this year, capturing the band at their adventurous best.

The first artists for Bluesfest 2023 were announced back in September, featuring a strong mix of international stars and local festival favourites. The 40-strong list included Elvis Costello & the Imposters, Lucinda Williams, Gang of Youths, King Gizzard & the Lizard Wizard, and many, many more.

A further six names were then added to the lineup, including Counting Crows (Easter Saturday), Vintage Trouble (Good Friday and Easter Saturday), and The Doobie Brothers, who are bringing their 50th anniversary tour to the festival. You can check out the full dates and ticket information for the Nathaniel Rateliff and The Night Sweats shows below. The rest of the Bluesfest 2023 lineup can also be found here

Nathaniel Rateliff and The Night Sweats Bluesfest Touring Shows

With special guests St. Paul and The Broken Bones

Pre-sale begins Friday, October 28th (12pm AEST)

General tickets on sale Monday, October 31st (12pm AEST)

Monday, April 10th 2023

Forum, Melbourne, VIC

Thursday, April 13th 2023

Enmore Theatre, Sydney, NSW