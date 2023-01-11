Nathaniel Rateliff and The Night Sweats will perform in Melbourne for a second time on their upcoming Australian tour.

Mixing classic rock ‘n’ roll attitude with lovely touches of country and soul, Nathaniel Rateliff and The Night Sweats will make their long-awaited return Down Under this year for the first time since 2019.

The band were already confirmed to be performing at Melbourne’s Forum on Monday, April 10th and at Sydney’s Enmore Theatre on Thursday, April 13th.

And due to popular demand, they’ll now play at Melbourne’s Northcote Theatre on Tuesday, April 11th. Tickets for the new show go on sale to the general public on Thursday, January 19th at 12pm AEDT. The pre-sale begins on Tuesday, January 17th at 12pm AEDT.

They’ll be joined by St. Paul and The Broken Bones for all three shows, with the eight-piece soul outfit making their return to Bluesfest. The Alabama-born ensemble released their latest album, The Alien Coast, last year, capturing the band at their adventurous best.

Rateliff and his band, meanwhile, released their third studio album, The Future, in 2021, receiving positive reviews from publications like Rolling Stone and The Line of Best Fit.

You can check out the full dates and ticket information for the Nathaniel Rateliff and The Night Sweats shows below. The rest of the Bluesfest 2023 lineup can also be found here.

Nathaniel Rateliff and The Night Sweats Bluesfest Touring Shows

With special guests St. Paul and The Broken Bones

Pre-sale for new show begins Tuesday, January 17th (12pm AEDT)

General tickets for new show on sale Thursday, January 19th (12pm AEDT)

Monday, April 10th 2023

Forum, Melbourne, VIC

Tuesday, April 11th 2023 (NEW SHOW)

Northcote Theatre, Melbourne, VIC

Thursday, April 13th 2023

Enmore Theatre, Sydney, NSW