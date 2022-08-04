No, your eyes aren’t deceiving you with that headline: NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal is going to perform an exclusive DJ set in Melbourne this month.

Shaq is heading Down Under for a series of speaking events and public appearances in Sydney and Melbourne. And while in the latter city, he’ll take over 170 Russell on Wednesday, August 24th, for what’s sure to be an unforgettable night.

A huge roster of support talent has been gathered for the event, with ryscu, Big Boss, Miicha, CHENDA, and Balaram all set to back up Shaq. Limited tickets for the exclusive show are on sale now via Moshtix, and are expected to sell out quickly.

This will be Shaq’s first trip to Australia in over 20 years. While in the country, he’ll also appear at Margaret Court Arena on Thursday, August 25th.

“I’m really excited for this long-awaited tour to come to Australia! It’s my first time back in such a long time and I can’t wait to see you Aussies down under,” Shaq says about the visit.

He’ll be operating under the DJ Diesel moniker, which he’s been using for a while now. Shaq’s been an avid DJ fan since even before his NBA fame. After retiring from his playing career, he’s performed at huge events such as the U.S. Formula One, as well as filling guest spots at iconic festivals like Lollapalooza and Tomorrowland.

In the 90s, he also released four studio albums, with the first of those, 1993’s Shaq Diesel, reaching the Top 25 of the U.S. Billboard 200. The album went on to become certified platinum in the U.S..

Love Electronic? Get the latest Electronic news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN

For more on this topic, follow the Live Music Observer.

DJ Diesel (aka Shaquille O’Neal) Melbourne Show

Presented by Lucky Ent.

Supported by ryscu, Big Boss, Miicha, CHENDA, Balaram

Tickets on sale now via moshtix.com

Wednesday, August 24th

170 Russell, Melbourne, VIC