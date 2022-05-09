NBA YoungBoy has told off YouTubers for using his music in their videos, and alleged that his label is planning to sue him.

If you’re a YouTuber (or a budding one), congratulations for being put on blast by NBA YoungBoy. The rapper is apparently tired of YouTubers using his music in their videos.

In stories posted on his label Never Broke Again’s Instagram, YoungBoy asked his Atlantic Records – with whom he has been feuding for some time, but more on that in a minute – to ensure that YouTubers can’t use his music.

“Atlantic ban my music from all YouTubers – get a real job,” he said. “Hahaha ion like you neither wait on my funeral.”

It is unclear whether the latter part of the message was meant for said YouTuber community or towards the label, but YoungBoy alleges that Atlantic wasn’t very happy with it either way.

Shortly after his story, IG account Akademiks posted a voice note by YoungBoy. In said voice note, the rapper alleged that Atlantic Records had been trying to find ways to sue him after his contract with them is up.

“Everything y’all post, Atlantic try to make it seem like I’m talking about them so they can try to sue me once the time’s up. Man, tell them people suck my dick. Leave me alone, bitch. Ain’t nobody talking about y’all. I hate y’all bitches. I hate y’all more than y’all hate me. Leave me alone.” he said.

This isn’t the first time YoungBoy has put Atlantic Records on blast. Back in February, he urged artists not to sign with the label, alleging that they had stopped his mixtape from hitting the top of the Billboard 200 chart.

“I was going #1 two weeks straight with a mixtape so they took it down off the charts. I don’t give a fuck you still can’t stop me don’t sign to Atlantic if you a artist they not gone support you especially if you live a certain way.” he said at the time.

Check out NBA YoungBoy’s voice note: