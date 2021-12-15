NCT Members Mark, Doyoung, and Johnny have issued apologies after trio joked about an earthquake alert during a live broadcast.

Mark, Doyoung, and Johnny, members of the K-pop band NCT, have issued apologies after joking about an earthquake alert on air.

The incident came to light during a live broadcast where NCT were promoting their latest album, Universe. Sometime during the stream, an emergency earthquake alert was heard, notifying citizens of a 4.9 magnitude tremor that had hit off the coast of Jeju Island.

During the emergency warning, Mark, Doyoung, and Johnny began to sing NCT 127‘s track ‘Earthquake’, before the other members requested them to stop.

Following the broadcast, the three members issued apologies for their actions on their personal Instagram accounts (translations from Soompi).

“I want to say that I am deeply sorry for the image that I showed of myself during today’s comeback live broadcast. I am really sorry for misjudging the situation and acting carelessly and rashly.” wrote Mark. “I will reflect deeply on myself and work hard to never show behaviour like this again.”

Member Doyoung posted a similar message: “I want to apologise for those who were hurt and felt uncomfortable because of my frivolous actions and words. This was entirely my mistake, so I apologise again without excuses.”

“I am very sorry for my rash actions during the comeback live broadcast.” said Johnny on his own account. “In future, I will be more careful about my thoughts and actions. I am really sorry. I want to apologise again to those who felt uncomfortable while watching my behaviour.”

While short-lived, the earthquake caused significant alarm among South Korean masses on account of being one of the strongest-recorded earthquakes in South Korean history. No damage or fatalities were recorded.

