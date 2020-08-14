Neil Young has unveiled plans to release three new archival releases, set to arrive later this year.

First cab off the rank is Way Down in the Rust Bucket, which documents Young and Crazy Horse’s gig at Santa Cruz’s Catalyst Club in November 1990, off the heels of Ragged Glory.

Young has previously released cuts from the show on his Neil Young Archive website, but the complete performance has never before been seen.

In addition to Way Down in the Rust Bucket, Young plans to release a live set from his 2003 Greendale tour, Return to Greendale, on November 6th. On the same day, Young will also drop the, Neil Young Archives Vol. 2, the highly-anticipated second instalment of his archival box set. Vol. 1 was released back in 2009.

“In these days, like you, I have been staying at home as much as I can, and that’s a lot,” Young said in the post. “I have been working, staying busy with projects that have come into being because of the crisis we are sharing.”

Earlier this week Neil Young unveiled plans to spend $20,000 on removing Facebook and Google logins from his Neil Young Archives website spurred by the belief that Facebook is influencing the election.

“Facebook knowingly allows untruths and lies in its political ads to circulate on the platform, while bots sow discord among users,” Young wrote in a blog post on his website. “Sowing dissent and chaos in our country via political disinformation is something we can not condone. Simply put, Facebook is screwing with our election.

“The money we are spending to get out of this mess is designed to make it as easy as possible for our valued Facebook users to log in simply and securely to NYA without the social media platform involved in any way. It is in keeping with what we have been maintaining re: the irresponsible social media platform for the past two years.”