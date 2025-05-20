Donald Trump has been taking swings at music stars like Bruce Springsteen and Taylor Swift in recent weeks, and Neil Young has had enough.

The US President has been in a back and forth with Springsteen after the rock icon called Trump “incompetent and treasonous” at the opening show of his European tour last week and later deemed him an “unfit President” at a Manchester gig.

“Things are happening right now that are altering the very nature of our country’s democracy, and they’re too important to ignore, Springsteen said.

“In my country, they’re taking sadistic pleasure in the pain they inflict on loyal American workers. They’re rolling back historic civil rights legislation that led to a more just society. They’re abandoning our great allies and siding with dictators against those who are struggling for their freedom. That’s happening now. They are defunding American universities that won’t bow down to their ideological demands. And they are removing residents off American streets without due process of law and deploying them to foreign detention centers and prisons.”

On Monday, Trump demanded the federal government launch a “major investigation” into Springsteen.

When it comes to Swift, the President fired out a random post last week on his Truth Social platform, writing: “Has anyone noticed that, since I said ‘I HATE TAYLOR SWIFT,’ she’s no longer ‘HOT?’”

Taking to his personal website this week, Young blasted Trump for his antics and defended Springsteen and Swift.

“Bruce and thousands of musicians think you are ruining America. You worry about that instead of the dyin’ kids in Gaza,” Young wrote on Wednesday.

“That’s your problem. I am not scared of you. Neither are the rest of us. You shut down FEMA when we needed it most. That’s your problem Trump. STOP THINKING ABOUT WHAT ROCKERS ARE SAYING. Think about saving America from the mess you made. Taylor Swift is right. So is Bruce. You know how I feel.”

“You are more worried about yourself than AMERICA. Wake up Trump.

“Remember what the White House is? 86/47??? That’s what you think about? You are forgetting your real job. You work for us. Wake up Republicans! This guy is out of control. We need a real president!!”