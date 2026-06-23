Neil Young is making his latest concert film available to fans at no cost.

The legendary songwriter has quietly announced that Coastal, the documentary directed by his wife, filmmaker and actor Daryl Hannah, will be streamed for free via the Neil Young Archives website for a limited time. The film captures Young on his 2023 solo tour along the US West Coast, blending live performances with candid moments from life on the road.

Per Rolling Stone, Young left it for fans to discover for themselves on his website – as he stopped using most social media platforms due to their connections to the Trump administration, rarely grants interviews, and didn’t even send out a press release.

The documentary offers an intimate look at Young during the rare run of solo shows in 2023, featuring performances of songs spanning his decades-long catalogue while also documenting the quieter moments between concerts. Hannah, who has directed several projects involving Young, filmed and edited the feature herself.

Released alongside a companion soundtrack album, Coastal was first screened in cinemas before making its way to Young’s archival platform. The film has been described as a personal portrait of the musician, tracing both his creative process and life on tour.

Elsewhere on the website, Young updated fans on the status of the fourth volume of his Neil Young Archives box set. The first three volumes covered 1963-72, 1972-76, and 1976-87. This next one will bring the story all the way to the end of the Greendale tour in 2004. “The Volume Dealers have been busy,” Young wrote. “Volume 4 of the Archives is underway, entering the completion phase for all songs we have uncovered over the last two or three years.”

Also on the horizon is Second Song, a new album Young recently recorded with the Chrome Hearts at Rick Rubin’s Shangri-La studios in Malibu, California. The material is largely brand-new, but there are two or three unearthed songs that Young wrote circa 1963-64 that have never been heard.