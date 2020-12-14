Get the latest Indie Rock news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more

Time to add another event to your growing 2021 live gig list because the brand new Summer Nights Live festival is coming.

Set to take place at The Crescent in Paramatta Park, Summer Nights Live will be a two-day event presented by the City of Paramatta Council in partnership with Live Nation and Paramatta Park Trust.

Scheduled to take place on Monday, January 25th, and Tuesday, January 26th, Summer Nights Live will be open to all ages and will feature an all-star line up on both nights.

The Monday show will kicked off by none other than indie rock and soul quintet five piece Jackie Brown Jr., followed by Melbourne rockers Kingswood, and pop duo The Veronicas.

Tuesday won’t be short on great artists either as Neighbours star and The Masked Singer winner Bonnie Anderson will be performing, as will Aussie supergroup ARC, which is comprised of legends like Darren Middleton from Powderfinger, Mark Wilson from Jet, Kram from Spiderbait and Davey Lane from You Am I. And topping it all off as the headline act will be rock royalty Jon Stevens.

The event will take place with COVID-safe protocols in mind, so expect socially distanced seating, ticketed registrations, and COVID-safe check-ins.

As for when you can get tickets to this exciting new event, they’re on sale from 12pm AEDT today (Tuesday, December 15th) so make sure you don’t miss out.

SUMMER NIGHTS LIVE FESTIVAL 2021

Monday, January 25th

The Crescent, Parramatta Park

Tickets Here

The Veronicas

Kingswood

Jackie Brown Jr.

Tuesday, January 26th

The Crescent, Parramatta Park

Tickets Here

Jon Stevens

ARC

Bonnie Anderson