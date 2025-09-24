A brand new warehouse music series is set to launch in Australia this year.
Created by local live music curators, Finely Tuned, The Works will take over Sydney’s famous Carriageworks over summer for four weeks with a stacked line-up of world-class international and local electronic talent including Underworld, Ben Böhmer, Chris Stussy, CamelPhat, I Hate Models, Mark Rebillet, Ross From Friends (pres. Bubble Love), Pretty Girl (live) and more.
British icons Underworld will kick off the first ever show on December 29th, while CamelPhat will wrap up proceedings on January 16th.
Check out all of the artists and dates below.
“We’re very excited to bring this new curated event series to one of Eora’s most exciting creative venues,” Finely Tuned’s Simon Beckingham said.
“The Works takes inspiration from the globe’s best electronic music spaces, combining a world-class lineup with an exceptional level of production to create a series of warehouse events unlike anything previously seen in Sydney.
“Something big is in THE WORKS.”
Presale tickets are up for grabs now before general public tickets can be purchased from 10am AEST on Wednesday, October 1st. Click here for more details.
THE WORKS 2025/2026
Carriageworks, Sydney
MONDAY, DECEMBER 29th
UNDERWORLD
ROSS FROM FRIENDS PRES. BUBBLE LOVE
ROZA TERENZI
REENIE
FRIDAY, JANUARY 2nd
I HATE MODELS
VTSS
SIM0NE
MASSI.
SATURDAY, JANUARY 3rd
BEN BÖHMER (LIVE)
PRETTY GIRL (LIVE)
PARIS B2B JUNO MAMBA
SUNDAY, JANUARY 4th
MARC REBILLET
A-TRAK
YOUNG FRANCO
MADAME REVE
SATURDAY, JANUARY 10th
CHRIS STUSSY
JOSH BAKER B2B PROSPA
OSCILL8
FRIDAY, JANUARY 16th
CAMELPHAT
SAMANTHA LOVERIDGE
OLIIV