A brand new warehouse music series is set to launch in Australia this year.

Created by local live music curators, Finely Tuned, The Works will take over Sydney’s famous Carriageworks over summer for four weeks with a stacked line-up of world-class international and local electronic talent including Underworld, Ben Böhmer, Chris Stussy, CamelPhat, I Hate Models, Mark Rebillet, Ross From Friends (pres. Bubble Love), Pretty Girl (live) and more.

British icons Underworld will kick off the first ever show on December 29th, while CamelPhat will wrap up proceedings on January 16th.

Check out all of the artists and dates below.

“We’re very excited to bring this new curated event series to one of Eora’s most exciting creative venues,” Finely Tuned’s Simon Beckingham said.

“The Works takes inspiration from the globe’s best electronic music spaces, combining a world-class lineup with an exceptional level of production to create a series of warehouse events unlike anything previously seen in Sydney.

“Something big is in THE WORKS.”

Presale tickets are up for grabs now before general public tickets can be purchased from 10am AEST on Wednesday, October 1st. Click here for more details.

THE WORKS 2025/2026

Carriageworks, Sydney

MONDAY, DECEMBER 29th

UNDERWORLD

ROSS FROM FRIENDS PRES. BUBBLE LOVE

ROZA TERENZI

REENIE

FRIDAY, JANUARY 2nd

I HATE MODELS

VTSS

SIM0NE

MASSI.

SATURDAY, JANUARY 3rd

BEN BÖHMER (LIVE)

PRETTY GIRL (LIVE)

PARIS B2B JUNO MAMBA

SUNDAY, JANUARY 4th

MARC REBILLET

A-TRAK

YOUNG FRANCO

MADAME REVE

SATURDAY, JANUARY 10th

CHRIS STUSSY

JOSH BAKER B2B PROSPA

OSCILL8

FRIDAY, JANUARY 16th

CAMELPHAT

SAMANTHA LOVERIDGE

OLIIV