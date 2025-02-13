Get excited alternative rock fans – the timetables are here for New Bloom Fest which will be rampaging down the east coast of Australia in March.
The festival is set to showcase eshest up-and-coming artists in the realms of alt rock, post-hardcore, shoegaze, grunge, punk and beyond, all across the Labour Day long weekend (for most parts of Australia).
UK emo-grunge heroes Basement are headlining the festival alongside American counterparts Balance and Composure and Callifornian punks Drain. The festival will also play host to the first performances on Australian soil for Sweet Pill and Glitterer, and there’ll be a bunch of local bands on the bill as well.
Tickets are selling fast in Sydney and the Melbourne leg is almost sold out. Here’s everything you need to know for your city!
Saturday March 8th – Fortitude Music Hall, Brisbane
Brisbane, you guys are lucky as you get not one, but two stages: the Fortitude Hall and the Outpost Bar.
- Fortitude Hall
- Deadshowws – 3:10PM – 3:35PM
- Glitterer: 3:55PM – 4:25PM
- Sweet Pill: 4:45PM – 5:15PM
- One Step Closer: 5:35PM – 6:15PM
- Balance & Composure: 6:30PM – 7:10PM
- Drain: 7:35PM – 8:10PM
- Basement: 8:30PM – 9:20PM
- Outpost Bar
- Masochist: 3:35PM – 4PM
- Wifecult: 4:20PM – 4:45PM
- Colourblind: 5:10PM – 5:35PM
- The Others: 6:05PM – 6:35PM
- Primative Blast: 7:05PM – 7:35PM
Sunday March 9th – UNSW Roundhouse, Sydney
- Feel The Pain: 3PM – 3:20PM
- Gloam: 3:40PM – 4:05PM
- Secret World: 4:25PM – 4:50PM
- Glitterer: 5:10PM – 5:40PM
- Sweet Pill: 6PM – 6:30PM
- One Step Closer: 6:50PM – 7:20PM
- Balance & Composure: 7:40PM – 8:20PM
- Drain: 8:40PM – 9:15PM
- Basement: 9:35PM – 10:25PM
Monday March 10th – The Timberyard, Melbourne
- Crawling: 3PM – 3:20PM
- Wayside: 3:40PM – 4:05PM
- Horsepower: 4:25PM – 4:50PM
- Glitterer: 5:10PM – 5:40PM
- Sweet Pill: 6PM – 6:30PM
- One Step Closer: 6:50PM – 7:20PM
- Balance & Composure: 7:40PM – 8:20PM
- Drain: 8:40PM – 9:15PM
- Basement: 9:35PM – 10:25PM
If you’re a big fan of headliners Basement, you can also catch them at their own sideshows around the country.
Tickets are on sale now at Destroy All Lines and New Bloom Fest.