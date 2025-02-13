Get excited alternative rock fans – the timetables are here for New Bloom Fest which will be rampaging down the east coast of Australia in March.

The festival is set to showcase eshest up-and-coming artists in the realms of alt rock, post-hardcore, shoegaze, grunge, punk and beyond, all across the Labour Day long weekend (for most parts of Australia).

UK emo-grunge heroes Basement are headlining the festival alongside American counterparts Balance and Composure and Callifornian punks Drain. The festival will also play host to the first performances on Australian soil for Sweet Pill and Glitterer, and there’ll be a bunch of local bands on the bill as well.

Tickets are selling fast in Sydney and the Melbourne leg is almost sold out. Here’s everything you need to know for your city!

Saturday March 8th – Fortitude Music Hall, Brisbane

Brisbane, you guys are lucky as you get not one, but two stages: the Fortitude Hall and the Outpost Bar.

Fortitude Hall Deadshowws – 3:10PM – 3:35PM Glitterer: 3:55PM – 4:25PM Sweet Pill: 4:45PM – 5:15PM One Step Closer: 5:35PM – 6:15PM Balance & Composure: 6:30PM – 7:10PM Drain: 7:35PM – 8:10PM Basement: 8:30PM – 9:20PM

Outpost Bar Masochist: 3:35PM – 4PM Wifecult: 4:20PM – 4:45PM Colourblind: 5:10PM – 5:35PM The Others: 6:05PM – 6:35PM Primative Blast: 7:05PM – 7:35PM



Sunday March 9th – UNSW Roundhouse, Sydney

Feel The Pain: 3PM – 3:20PM

Gloam: 3:40PM – 4:05PM

Secret World: 4:25PM – 4:50PM

Glitterer: 5:10PM – 5:40PM

Sweet Pill: 6PM – 6:30PM

One Step Closer: 6:50PM – 7:20PM

Balance & Composure: 7:40PM – 8:20PM

Drain: 8:40PM – 9:15PM

Basement: 9:35PM – 10:25PM

Monday March 10th – The Timberyard, Melbourne

Crawling: 3PM – 3:20PM

Wayside: 3:40PM – 4:05PM

Horsepower: 4:25PM – 4:50PM

Glitterer: 5:10PM – 5:40PM

Sweet Pill: 6PM – 6:30PM

One Step Closer: 6:50PM – 7:20PM

Balance & Composure: 7:40PM – 8:20PM

Drain: 8:40PM – 9:15PM

Basement: 9:35PM – 10:25PM

If you’re a big fan of headliners Basement, you can also catch them at their own sideshows around the country.

Tickets are on sale now at Destroy All Lines and New Bloom Fest.