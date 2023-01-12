Donald Glover has confirmed that he is currently in the studio working on new music under the moniker Childish Gambino.

“I’m making music right now. I love it,” Glover revealed at the Golden Globes. “I’m actually in the studio. I’ve been bringing people in, like secret people, working on little things. I’ve been just making it for fun right now. But soon something will happen. I promise.”

In the same interview, Glover was asked about comments he’d made in relation to retiring Childish Gambino from Hip Hop.

“No, that was out in the ethos… You don’t have to worry about that. He’ll be back. He’s here right now,” Glover replied.

Back in 2017, after releasing his third studio album Awaken, My Love! the actor and rapper said that he was considering pulling the plug on his musical career.

“There’s nothing worst than like a third sequel, like a third movie and we’re like, ‘Again?’” he said at the time. “You know, I like it when something’s good and when it comes back there’s a reason to come back, there’s a reason to do that.”

However, he released his fourth – and most recent – studio album 3. 15. 20 in March 2020 which featured Ariana Grande and 21 Savage.

One of Glover’s most popular songs ‘This is America’, which is a commentary on the experience of being black in the United State, was sued for copyright infringement.

Miami-based rapper Kidd Wes filed papers to sue Glover, claimed that ‘This Is America’ lifted from his 2016 track ‘Made In America’.

The papers stated that the distinctive flow heard in ‘This is America’, “is unmistakably substantially similar, if not practically identical, to the distinct and unique flow that was employed by Nwosuocha in recording his vocal performance of his rapping of the hook to his copyrighted work”.

Glover has since filed papers calling for the lawsuit to be dismissed.

