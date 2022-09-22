Dua Lipa is the latest in a long line of celebrities to receive wax figurines. This one, erected in Sydney Australia, looks much better.

With Dua Lipa selling six million units worldwide, making the album the most streamed album by a female artist on Spotify, there is no questioning the English singer’s star power. In line with her celebrity status, Madame Tussauds in Sydney Australia has put up a wax figure of Dua Lipa.

While other artists have had wax figures of their own, almost none of them have looked as good as this, with the worst of them appearing droopy and melted, hardly resembling the real person they’re supposed to represent.

Pictures of the figure are now on Twitter, so you can judge for yourself.

Dua Lipa got a new wax figure at Madame Tussauds in Sydney, Australia.

Dua has had her ups and downs throughout the years, including backlash to her viral dance step and inclusion in a recent Jack Harlow song.

Being one of the biggest stars on the planet might be a dream, but it certainly came with a unique set of challenges for Dua Lipa. In 2017, a viral dance step – where she put her hands on her hips and shifts her weight between hips – made her the butt of numerous jokes online.

Called “lazy” and “uninspired” by the internet, the step spawned numerous compilations, including one on YouTube which has raked up 7.5 million views. While Lipa clapped back at the criticism by including the very step in her viral hit ‘Don’t Start Now’, she still thinks the internet’s fixation with the step was, in a word, ridiculous.

Jack Harlow spoke on the Breakfast Club AM to Angela Yee and Charlamagne Tha God about his new song, ‘ Dua Lipa.’ The song is from Jack Harlow’s new album Come Home The Kids Miss You which came out today, May 6th.

“I wanted to get her blessing, so I FaceTime’d her and played it to her, because I didnt want her to be blindsided by it or to feel creeped out. I wanted to- if she had said like, ‘Yo I hate it, I don’t want it to come out’ it wouldn’t have came out. But she was like, ‘Oh, I mean, it’s not my song. I suppose it’s okay.’ She was just kind’ve thrown off. But she let it go, so.”

Additionally, Harlow noted that communication between the two feels less awkward then before.