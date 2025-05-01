New Found Glory are back with a brand new single and a label deal to boot.

This week, the pop punk legends announced they have signed to Pure Noise Records, home to a number of big-name genre favourites including Knocked Loose, State Champs, Less Than Jake, and Hawthorne Heights.

To celebrate the deal, the Florida-formed group have released new track, “100%”. Check out the music video below.

“No matter what, life is gonna hit you with unexpected tough times. It’s unavoidable. Sometimes we are lucky to prepare for them and other times they come out of nowhere,” the band said of the song.

“In those moments we can choose to face them head on and rise to the challenge. Find ways to grow from them, share your struggles with others to help them grow. Or there’s the opposite and what I’d advise against which is feeling like a victim, blaming the world, and just being stuck.”

“This song ‘100%’ is meant to inspire fans and people going through hard times.

“Giving 100% of yourself whatever that is. For NFG, our outlet has always been music. It’s our positive escape. For instance, the lyric in the song ‘These songs aren’t for awards it’s how we take a breath’ I think is a sentiment that has always resonated with our fans and built our connection. Very excited for this song and the guitar riffs too! A strong suit and characteristic of New Found Glory that’s fun to be back as a centerpiece.”

Looking ahead, New Found Glory will perform through the UK and Europe at Slam Dunk Music Festival before joining The Offspring and Jimmy Eat World on the “SUPERCHARGED: Worldwide in ‘25” tour in North America.

The band will then return to the UK in October for a series of headline shows with Real Friends and Koyo.