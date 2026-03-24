New Found Glory guitarist Chad Gilbert is recovering following surgery for three recently-discovered brain tumours.

The pop-punk stalwart shared the news in an Instagram post this week, which culminated in a major operation in late February.

Gilbert first realised something was wrong while playing a show in Nashville last month, saying he was struggling to control his left hand, and that his left leg was growing weaker, causing him to stumble and fall.

A CT scan a few days later revealed the three tumours, leading to surgery on February 27th.

“My recovery has been bumpy at times, but I’m feeling much better now and getting stronger by the day,” Gilbert wrote on Instagram.

He quoted his radiation oncologist, who told him, “This is not a fatal blow and not the end of your story, just the beginning of a new chapter.”

“Thankful to everyone who’s checked in on me and helped my family during this lengthy and challenging journey. Can’t use my phone much yet and have a lot of messages to catch up on. More stories to come when my brain is working well again. Love you all and am looking forward to sharing more music and fun with you as we come out of this.”

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This is just the latest battle in a long and public health journey for Gilbert. In 2021, he was diagnosed with pheochromocytoma, a rare form of adrenal gland cancer. He was declared cancer-free in 2022, only to require further surgery to remove a tumour from his spine just months later. As recently as last year, he underwent another round of radiation treatments.

His absence was felt during New Found Glory’s recent Australian run, including a secret set at Good Things Festival, where Will Pugh of Cartel and Dan O’Connor of Four Year Strong capably filled in.

New Found Glory released their 11th studio album, Listen Up!, last month.