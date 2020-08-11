Megadeth have offered more detail about their highly-anticipated forthcoming record.

In a new interview on Todd Nief’s Show, Megadeth drummer Dirk Verbeuran delved into the recording process of the band’s follow-up to 2016’s Dystopia.

“We had to push things back a little bit, but at the end of May, both David Ellefson and myself went to Nashville to go in the studio there with Dave [Mustaine], and we recorded drum and bass tracks for the record, which we’d been working on about a year and a half or so prior,” he revealed.

“We started, with Dave, working on song ideas and riffs. So the foundation for the album is done. Dave Mustaine is currently recording all the guitars — all the rhythm guitars. Kiko [Loureiro], at some point — he’s in Europe at the moment — is gonna come over and work with him on all the stuff. So it’s in progress.”

Verbeuran divulged that the band have a lot of songs under their belt, some which may not make the album cut.

“We recorded, actually, a lot of songs, and I’m pretty sure not all of them are gonna be on the album,” he continued. “But the overall direction of the record is definitely — it’s gonna be a thrash album, it’s gonna be a metal album. It’s heavy — there’s a lot of heavy stuff. So I’m very excited about it.”

Verbeuran continued, “Old Megadeth is kind of what I grew up with — and that’s not to discredit anything they did in their career, but that’s the stuff that touches me the most — so I wanted to bring that energy.

“And I was able to, because Dave being the frontman he is, let me try stuff, let me do stuff — he was actually encouraging me to go crazy in some parts and stuff. And I think that was a very exhilarating time to be able to do that. It was pretty surreal, actually, to be in the studio with those guys.”

The forthcoming record has a tentative release date of 2021.

The band revealed back in February that they were beginning to record their sixteenth album, however coronavirus stepped into the picture, causing quite the delay on the making of their sixteenth offering.

Check out Megadeth drummer Dirk Verbeuran on Todd Nief’s Show