Sydney’s Bondi Beach will play host to a new New Year’s Eve festival this year.

After the proposal was passed by Waverley Council in March, it’s now been confirmed that local promoter Fuzzy has been awarded the license to produce the Bondi Beach event and planning is officially underway.

Fuzzy runs some of the country’s biggest festivals including Listen Out, Field Day and Harbourlife.

“Fuzzy is beyond excited to partner with Waverley Council to bring the fun back to Bondi on New Year’s Eve,” Fuzzy Managing Director Adelle Robinson said.

“Our event will appeal to a large demographic from local residents to tourists and also provide a family friendly space to bring in the New Year. Everyone will be welcome at Bondi to celebrate!”

The festival will hold a maximum of 15,000 people, while an adjacent family-friendly event will go ahead, complete with food trucks, a 9pm firework display and local performers to hit the stage.

The license also ensures “a strong focus on community engagement and ensuring minimised impact to the local community”.

“I’m excited to see that the winning tender has included something in there for everyone,” Waverley councillor Michelle Stephenson told Tone Deaf on Friday.

“It’s a real win for the community as a whole with the inclusion of a family friendly portion, 9pm fireworks, as well as hiring local performers. I’m looking forward to an incredible event on the world’s most iconic beach.”

Bondi Beach last played host to famous music festival, Shore Thing Festival, before its cancellation in 2014.

Prior to its axing, sparked by residents arguing that it brought antisocial behaviour and drove families away from the beach, the festival boasted some massive names throughout the years including Snoop Dogg, Calvin Harris, Skrillex, Flume, Underworld, and The Presets.

In 1999, dance legend Carl Cox also made history by performing at Bondi Beach to welcome the new millennium.