New Order have release their first new music in half a decade with single, ‘Be A Rebel’.

The band intended to release the single ahead of their scheduled tour with Pet Shop Boys, but with the future of live music in a state of uncertainty, they’ve decided to drop it now.

“In tough times we wanted to reach out with a new song,” vocalist Bernard Sumner said in a statement. “We can’t play live for a while, but music is still something we can all share together. We hope you enjoy it… until we meet again.”

‘Be A Rebel’ arrives with a music video show by Tine Reingaard with photography by Søren Solkær.

It’s the first new material we’ve heard from the band since 2015’s Music Complete. Drummer Stephen Morris revealed to NME that the track is a stand-alone single.

‘Be A Rebel’ is a stand-alone track for now. ”It’s just a one-off at the minute,” he shared. “We thought we’d start with one and then see how it goes.”

Check out ‘Be A Rebel’ by New Order:

Last month, New Order announced a new box set, celebrating their seminal 1983 record, Power, Corruption & Lies. Power, Corruption & Lies: Definitive Edition will be released on October 2nd.

The box set features an LP, two CDs, two DVDs and a book, presented in a gorgeous, limited-edition box designed by longtime collaborator Peter Saville.