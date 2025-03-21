Due to overwhelming demand, two new shows have been announced for Montell Fish’s completely sold-out ‘The Dream Deer Tour’ across Australia and New Zealand this May.

The Pittsburgh-born experimental musician and composer will now perform an extra night at Brisbane’s Fortitude Music Hall on Wednesday, May 7th, and Sydney’s Enmore Theatre on Wednesday, May 14th.

Tickets for these newly added dates are on sale now via Frontier Touring.

Montell Fish’s return to Australia is highly anticipated, with his immersive and emotionally raw live shows drawing fans into his introspective world.

The tour will take him to Brisbane, Melbourne, and Sydney, marking his first visit to Australian shores in years.

Since breaking out in 2021 with the viral hit “fall in love with you”, Montell Fish has continued to push boundaries with his genre-defying blend of gospel, alternative R&B, and experimental soul. Tracks like “HOTEL”, “Bathroom”, “Destroy Myself Just for You”, and “i wanna love you all night long” have cemented his reputation for crafting deeply personal and hauntingly minimalist productions.

Renowned for his stripped-back performances and raw vulnerability, Montell Fish’s live shows are more than just concerts—they’re intimate experiences that blur the line between music and personal storytelling.

Love Live Music? Get the latest Live Music news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN

With every date on the tour selling out, these newly announced shows are a rare chance for Australian fans to witness his spellbinding artistry in the flesh.

Montell Fish 2025 Australian Tour Dates

Wednesday, May 7th * NEW SHOW *

The Fortitude Music Hall, Brisbane (Lic. All Ages)



Friday, May 9th * SOLD OUT *

The Fortitude Music Hall, Brisbane (Lic. All Ages)

Saturday, May 10th * SOLD OUT *

The Forum, Melbourne (18+)

Sunday, May 11th * SOLD OUT *

The Forum, Melbourne (18+)

Tuesday, May 13th * SOLD OUT *

Enmore Theatre, Sydney (Lic. All Ages)

Wednesday, May 14th * NEW SHOW *

Enmore Theatre, Sydney (Lic. All Ages)