It has been understandably quiet from Travis Scott in recent months, but that seems like it’s about to change.

In a teasing announcement, Future and Travis Scott are set to drop a new track April 22nd.

New Future x Travis Scott produced by Southside dropping this Friday.

pic.twitter.com/OTzuE8r3kN — Rap Alert (@rapalert6) April 19, 2022

The new track will be Scott’s most significant feature since the Astroworld tragedy back in November of last year.

Scott was expected to drop Utopia around the same time, but it was indefinitely delayed.

However, recently Scott has begun promoting the album again.

On the way to Coachella, which Scott was cut from, a number of billboards were placed for all attendees to see.

“Psst,” reads the first. “Looking for UTOPIA?”, “WRONG WAY!”

Travis Scott UTOPIA Billboards spotted in California! pic.twitter.com/TBj6QsVG73 — SAINT (@saint) April 10, 2022

Though there is no confirmed release date, fans are expecting the album to drop sooner rather than later.

Despite being cancelled, Scott allegedly performed at a Coachella afterparty nearby, according to TMZ.

The rapper hit the stage at 3am and played 5 songs for the smaller audience. The show was not the mind-bending scale of Coachella, but certainly the biggest crowd Scott has had in quite a while.

Previously, Future and Scott have worked on several collabs.

Check Out ‘First Off’

