Travis Scott’s Utopia may finally be on its way after some billboards hinted at the rapper’s return.

Next weekend, Scott was originally scheduled to headline at Coachella. However, after the devastating events of the Astroworld tragedy, he was removed from the line-up.

But Scott still seems adamant to have a presence at the festival, with four billboards placed on route to Coachella.

Travis Scott UTOPIA Billboards spotted in California! pic.twitter.com/TBj6QsVG73 — SAINT (@saint) April 10, 2022

“Psst” the first one reads. “Looking for UTOPIA?”, “WRONG WAY!”

Though there is still no confirmed date, the billboards certainly suggest that Utopia fast approaching. Or, at least a reminder for Coachella attendees that Travis Scott is still out there.

This follows some minor marketing at Scott’s store Space Village in Houston, Texas. In the store, cards were being handed out that explained the concept of Utopia.

“WELCOME TO UTOPIA,” the card reads. “WE CREATE A NEW WORLD WHERE EVERYTHING IS FOR EVERYONE. UTOPIA IS EVERYWHERE & ALL-TIME. UTOPIA IS IN YOUR MIND. THE FLOWERS WILL SET YOU FREE. ASTROWORLD IS NOT A WORLD, IT’S A FEELING. THE ESSENCE OF UTOPIA IS GROWTH. PLANT THIS CARD IN SOIL.”

Speaking with Variety, Scott describes Utopia as “a progression from Astroworld. I’m starting to shape a new soundscape. It’s pretty interesting – I’m always looking to see how people are taking it in and pushing it to another level, just growing from where I left off and taking it to an untouchable height.”

The massive delay has been in direct response to the immense backlash Scott has received after the Astroworld tragedy, where ten people died in the crowd.

“I went through something and I feel like fans went through something,” said Scott at the time, in an interview with Charlamagne tha God. “It really hurts. It hurts the community, it hurts the city. There’s been a lot of thoughts, a lot of feelings, a lot of grieving, and just trying to wrap my head around it.”