Corey Taylor has revealed that a new Slipknot album is almost upon us, and has teased what fans can expect from the band.

“[The album is] pretty much done. I’d say probably 80 percent. We are finishing up some music, I’ve got a couple more songs to sing…” Tayor said during an appearance on The Eddie Trunk Podcast.

“However, I will say this, don’t be surprised if in the next month or so you hear something new. More of a, ‘Let’s bludgeon everybody and remind them why we’re still Slipknot’ kind of vibe,” Taylor continued.

“This will be the release before we actually get to the single. This is a little teaser to give people a taste, kind of like with what we did with ‘All Out Life,’ but in a way that we didn’t put ‘All Out Life’ on the album, this will actually be on the album, and I’m pretty stoked.

“It’s going to remind people why they love Slipknot.”

All Out Life was released on Oct 31st, 2018 as a single and is the band’s only single that doesn’t appear on an album.

During the same interview, Taylor touched on Slipknot’s cancelled Australia tour with Metallica.

Love Metal? Get the latest Metal news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN

“We were plotting the stadium run with Metallica in Australia a couple of years ago, obviously before unfortunately James [Hetfield] had to pull out [to re-enter rehab], but this is big for us.

“No matter what happens that day, I mean, it’s just such a testimony to the fact that the spirit is still there, the uncompromising art of it all is still there, and we haven’t changed anything.”

Taylor shared that, even after 26 years since the band was formed, the members of Slipknot are still passionate about playing and making music together.

“I mean, our backs have gone a little more-achy, it’s harder to get up in the morning, but after all that, I mean, we’re still us, and we’re still doing what we want to do, and people are still digging it.”

For more on this topic, follow the Metal Observer.