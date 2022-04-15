The breakup saga between Rihanna and A$AP Rocky continues as a new source says all rumours are 100% false.

According to a new source from TMZ, a source that is reportedly close to Rihanna and A$AP Rocky’s camp, all of the rumours are 100% false. They specified that both the cheating and the breakup rumours are false and unfounded. The source first said, “100% false on both counts,” and then added, “1 million percent not true. They’re fine.”

Rihanna is currently pregnant with the rapper’s child and is expected to give birth next month.

Yesterday, a tweet went viral claiming that A$AP had cheated on Rihanna with Muaddi. Muaddi was responsible for designing footwear for Rihanna’s company Fenty and the singer has even been frequently pictured wearing the custom shoes from her own label.

Amina was responsible for designing Fenty’s footwear offering and Rihanna is often seen in custom shoes from her own label. — LOUIS (@LOUIS_via_ROMA) April 14, 2022

Influencer LOUIS noticed that Rihanna had unfollowed Muaddi since the rumour exploded. However, the ‘Rude Boy’ singer still follows ASAP and Muaddi still follows Rihanna.

Now, Twitter sleuths have uncovered another hint that suggests that ASAP didn’t cheat on Rihanna with Muaddi. Two days ago the singer posted a photo on her official Instagram wearing custom shoes by Muaddi. “ya boy @diggzy out here ackin up,” she captioned the photo, referring to celebrity photography Diggzy.

Muadi also posted a photo of Rihanna wearing the shoes yesterday, which would be a questionable thing for both of the celebrities to do if Muaddi had played a large role in a bitter break up.

The blogger who originally reported that the couple had split, tweeted that the affair happened during Paris Fashion Week. PFW ran from Feb 28th – March 8th 2022. So, if correct, this puts Rihanna on the timeline as wearing Amina shoes after her and ASAP broke up.

Rihanna and ASAP announced their pregnancy in February after months of rumours about it. Without planning an official announcement, they took to the cold New York City streets, stylishly sauntering through the wintery streets of Harlem with her stomach bare out for the paparazzi to snap.

