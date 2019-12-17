An entire New York subway has been caught on film breaking into a Mariah Carey singalong after one of her Christmas show specials in New York.

It’s almost Christmas, which is, for the most part, Mariah Carey season. To celebrate, a crowd after a Mariah Carey Christmas show at New York’s Madison Square Garden on December 15th began singing in a New York subway.

The impact that this has. The influence that this has. And on the eve of her reaching the Billboard Hot 100 No. 1 as well. Truly a gift of Christmas.

You can watch the video as posted by a fan, which features a very excited group of New Yorkers serenading their fellow commuters across the subway tracks with a rousing chorus of Carey’s ‘All I Want for Christmas Is You.’

Watch the incredible clip below:

It’s been a 25-year-long journey, but now it has finally happened for Mariah Carey, as her 1994 Christmas carol ‘All I Want for Christmas Is You’ now sits comfortably at the top of the Billboard Hot 100 for the first time ever.

Originally released in 1994 on Carey’s album Merry Christmas, the modern classic reached the Hot 100’s top 10 at last in December 2017 and rose to its prior No. 3 high last holiday season (and matched the rank last week). It has been echoed alongside other holiday anthems, and is considered to be the only modern Christmas song that is worthy of joining the older classics as a Christmas staple.

Watch the video for ‘All I Want for Christmas Is You’