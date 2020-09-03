It’s no secret that New Zealand is full of incredible musicians who make absolute bangers.

But when there are so many incredible people around the world releasing music, it can be hard to remember just how much talent there is in that beautiful uncomfortably small country.

To remind you that New Zealand produces some of the best musicians in the world, here’s a list of our favourite Kiwi women who are killing it right now.

Chelsea Jade

Born in South Africa, Chelsea Jade Metcalf relocated to New Zealand with her family at the age of five, so we can claim her. Chelsea released her debut album today after a couple of EPs and single releases. We told you the album was gonna be good and it really is.

Her unique brand of melancholy pop and clever lyricism have taken her all the way to LA where she is now based and created the record. Don’t even get us started on her videos… Every single one is incredible, the mixture of humour, dance, and colours creates such a visual and audible treat.

Ladi 6

Ladi 6 has been smashing it for years now. She’s released three full length albums and dropped her Royal Blue 3000 EP in early 2018. The artist has bounced back from every challenge she faced and returned with new bangers that showcase that.

October

October has been around for a few years, but went through some dramatic sonic and visual changes last year. After releasing the Lorde approved “Cherry Cola” in 2016, Emma Logan spent almost a year writing, recording, and producing a bunch of songs. Nearing the planned release of her album late last year, the artist decided she wanted to rework it all, so she did.

The result is the impressive Ultra Red, released in April, the album is an industrial pop masterpiece. The accompanying visuals and imagery are all so in line with the music, the artist has created a multi-sensory production that will leave you blown away.

Lorde

Yes, we know you’ve heard of her but she has one of the most incredible success stories of any artist from NZ ever, so we’ve gotta put her on the list. What an icon.

Robinson

This 23- year-old Kiwi has found global success with her hit “Nothing To Regret”, she signed to Universal on a worldwide deal, and Sony for an Australian and New Zealand deal within a week of each other. She’s got catchy pop hooks and fearless feel good vibes.

Georgia Nott

Georgia Nott is one half of the brother sister duo Broods, but this year she took a break from that project to create something special. Entitled The Venus Project Vol. 1, Nott has released an album that was created entirely by women. Not only that, the entire project is spearheaded and organised by women, right down to manager Sherry Elbe.

The album takes a step back from the intense production and synths of Broods’ Conscious, the material was written over a few years and saved by Nott who felt it wasn’t right for Broods’ sound. The album is a beautiful change of pace for the singer, and a great statement from the artist. She didn’t need a single man to make this happen.

Kimbra

The album this song was from was filled with more experimentation than we’ve ever seen from the young New Zealander before.

Indi

Formerly a part of trippy band Doprah, Indi’s full length solo album will be released internationally this year by Flying Nun records. Taking inspiration from the likes of Björk and Grimes, the artist creates haunting and ethereal soundscapes with her layered vocals and synths. Now based in Berlin, Indi has signed to a Japanese label as well as Flying Nun.

Brooke Fraser

She may not have released an album under the Brooke Fraser name since her A Sides compilation and unexpected foray into electronic music with the Brutal Romantic album, but Brooke has still been killing it. She’s been busy with family life, being a mother, and also winning a Grammy for a song she wrote for Hillsong. That’s right, even in 2018, the year Lorde was (unfairly) snubbed at the Grammys, we still managed to bring one home!

Madeira

Originally the lead singer of kiwi group Yumi Zouma, Kim Pflaum ventured out on a solo endeavour in 2016 with her EP Bad Humours. Since then she’s been performing around the world, featuring on a bunch of different tracks for others, and had her music featured on Riverdale, Girlfriends’ Guide To Divorce, and more!

Gin Wigmore

Another New Zealand Legend, Wigmore luanched her fourth album through the #GirlGang project which focused on art and work inspired by the songs, created by women.

There you have it, 11 artists that prove Kiwi women are killing it in music right now! Get amongst!