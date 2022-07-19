Perhaps one day statues will be built to One Direction, and places will be named after the band’s members, but Niall Horan wants everyone to know that one of the world’s ancient waterways is taken from his name.

The singer caught wind of a viral TikTok that saw two young children, Bella and Hayden, play a game of “Are You Smarter Than a 5th Grader?” on a street (see below).

When asked what the two longest rivers in he world were, Hayden had no problems knowing that the Amazon was the correct first answer. The second choice, however, proved a little more difficult.

“The none named after the One Direction guy, uh, Niall,” she said, unable to get the exact name. When the interviewer revealed that she got that one right too, she exclaimed, “Wait, actually?”

Niall then hilariously came across the TikTok after it was shared widely on social media. “It’s true,” he noted drolly. “It was named after me.”

Cue an impromptu trip by the One Direction star to Egypt any day now. It’s a lot more likely that he’ll eventually get a little stream in his home country of Ireland named after him though

In other One Direction news, Niall’s former bandmate Louis Tomlinson has just touched down in Australia for a huge headline tour. Beginning at Brisbane’s Fortitude Music Hall tonight, the singer will then play five more shows on the East Coast before closing the tour at Perth’s HBF Stadium on Friday, July 29th. Only two of the dates are currently sold out (find full ticket information here).

Tomlinson has only released one solo studio album to date, with his 2020 debut Walls reaching number six on the ARIA Albums Chart and number four on the U.K. Albums Chart.

