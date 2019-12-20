The Nick Cannon vs. Eminem saga continues with Nick dropping his third diss directed at the rapper.

Nick Cannon has just dropped his third and possibly final diss directed at Eminem. The track extensively samples an early Eminem song from before the rapper was famous. It also hilariously utilises the numerous amount of instances that Eminem has apologised for some of his more offensive lyrical content.

By using one of Eminem’s old songs, Cannon has created a hook for his very own diss. Following the two-minute intro, Cannon declares that Em is “cancelled” as a sample of a young Marshall raps, “Black girls are bitches, black girls are dumb.” The track was quickly made private after its public upload went live, but was later shared with TMZ as a dramatic music video showing Cannon in the studio.

Cannon goes on to call Eminem “racist” and compares him to the KKK. “I have to put my motherfucking turban/Outside your motherfucking suburban home/Protesting with AKs and guns/Our queens don’t need your racist song.”

On his Twitter, Cannon indicated that the diss titled ‘Cancelled: Invitation’ concludes his trilogy of Eminem diss songs. The track follows the release of ‘The Invitation’ and ‘Pray For Him.’

Welp! The Invitation has expired… — Nick Cannon (@NickCannon) December 19, 2019

‘Cancelled: Invitation’ ends with a longer section of the unreleased Em track. “Blacks and whites they sometimes mix/But black girls only want your money ’cause they’re dumb chicks/Don’t date a black girl/If you do it once you won’t do it twice/Black girls are dumb, and white girls are good chicks,” the song concludes.

The feud between Eminem and Nick Cannon has only recently been sparked up again, with their decade-old feud reignited after Em took some shots at Cannon on Fat Joe’s ‘Lord Above.’ After Em didn’t respond to either of the diss tracks that Cannon created, instead of throwing out a couple of tweets, Cannon declared himself the winner of the beef.

And let’s not forget that only a few days ago, Suge Knight’s son tried to get into the middle of this beef.

Listen to the diss below: