Suge Knight’s son, Suge Jacob Knight, recently got himself involved in Nick Cannon and Eminem’s beef. Thanks to Complex, you can get all up to speed to how the hell we got to this point to begin with.

Suge Knight Jr. jumped into the situation when he wrote “This guy fucking sucks,” and shared a picture of Eminem. He then went on to make fun of the Detroit rapper’s fashion choices and lyrical content, teasing that he had a diss track on the way. Knight claimed the song would “end M&Ms career,” but now he’s revealed that the track will not be coming out at all. due to it being too disrespectful.

“I have the diss track but it’s so disrespectful that I’m not going to put it out,” he wrote on Instagram. “I know the fans want it but sometimes us celebrities have to stay in control of the situation. It was fun tho.”

Now, thanks to his cockiness, Knight is getting roasted online for claiming he won’t release the track. Some are saying he doesn’t have the guts to drop the track, others are claiming that the track never existed to begin with.

There really was no reason for Suge Knight Jr. to enter the beef between Nick Cannon and Eminem, but hey, it sure makes things a lot more interesting.

Check out some fan reactions on Twitter below.

Suge knights son don’t have the guts — Mr Chan (@MrChan90694336) December 16, 2019

https://twitter.com/kalegrandify/status/1206486545726951424?s=20

Now although it is unclear whether this track exists or not, Suge J. Knight did post a video of him listening to the track on Instagram. But it’s playing in his AirPods. And the video is silent. So yeah, there’s that.

Suge Jacob Knight has been the subject of ridicule on the internet before, especially when he claimed earlier this year that 2Pac is still alive. He later backtracked on his words, and indicated he was being told to keep quiet by the powers that be.