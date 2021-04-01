Saweetie has said in a statement to Billboard, “This unfortunate incident happened a year ago. While we have reconciled since then and moved past this particular disagreement, there were simply too many other hurdles to overcome in our relationship and we have both since moved on. I kindly ask that everyone respect my privacy during this time.”

And according to Billboard, TMZ reported that the Los Angeles Police Department is investigating the footage at the moment. LAPD detectives reportedly “want to meet with both parties separately to discuss the incident and what happened before and after.”

On the couple’s break-up, Saweetie was the first to publicly announce the split via Twitter earlier this month.

She wrote, “I’m single. I’ve endured too much betrayal and hurt behind the scenes for a false narrative to be circulating that degrades my character. Presents don’t band aid scars and the love isn’t real when the intimacy is given to other women.”

She also followed up her tweet by saying she “emotionally checked out a long time ago, and walked away with a deep sense of peace and freedom.”

Quavo responded also via Twitter, where he denied all cheating allegations, saying, “I know you want to make this into a show so I’ll play my part just this one time. I don’t normally put my business out there, especially my personal life. I feel the need to address this so there are no false narratives.”

He added, “I had love for you and disappointed you did all that. You are not the woman I thought you were. I wish you nothing but the best.”

