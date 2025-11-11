Responding to fan demand, Nick Cave & the Bad Seeds will offer a limited number of grandstand reserve seats at select shows on their 2026 Australian tour.

The legendary, ARIA Hall of Fame-inducted artist and his band will play greenspaces and arenas on The Wild God Tour of Australia and Aotearoa New Zealand early next year — first shows in these parts since 2017.

Cave and co. will stop by outdoor cultural locations next January and February in Melbourne (Alexandra Gardens), Sydney (The Domain Sydney), Fremantle (Fremantle Park) and Brisbane (now playing at RNA Showgrounds), plus a one-off show at Adelaide Entertainment Centre.

On the other side of the Tasman, the alternative rockers will play two dates at Wellington’s TSB Arena, in association with Aotearoa New Zealand Festival of the Arts 2026.

For Sydney, Melbourne, and Perth fans, there’s now a chance for grandstand seating at the rear of the show arenas.

It will be offered via a ballot, open to both existing and new ticket buyers. Casual unreserved seating options will also be available on a first come, first served basis at all outdoor shows.

To register your interest in booking a reserved grandstand seat, existing ticket holders should register here, and new ticket purchasers should register here. You must enter your details before midnight (local) on Wednesday, November 12th.

Those who are successful will be notified by midday (AEDT) on Thursday, November 13th and will be sent a link that is valid until midnight (local) on Friday, November 14th to purchase the seat (or upgrade to a seat). These tickets will incur an additional charge of $20 in order to cover grandstand construction costs.

In Brisbane, the venue is moving to RNA Showgrounds (from Victoria Park) with grandstand seating available on a first come, first served basis on the night.

The forthcoming tour is in support of the band’s 18th studio album Wild God, their first through a new worldwide licensing deal with PIAS. Following its release in September 2024, the collection debuted at No. 5 on the Official UK Albums Chart and No. 2 on the ARIA Chart.

They will perform a setlist drawn from Wild God, alongside songs spanning the four decades of their storied career, in this critically acclaimed two-and-a-half-hour show.

Renowned for their exhilarating and unforgettable performances, the Bad Seeds are widely regarded as one of the most thrilling live bands in the world. This reputation was solidified in 2024 and 2025 as media and fans alike were stunned by The Wild God Tour as it travelled through the UK, Europe and North America.