Nick Cave has spoken candidly about his current tour with collaborator Warren Ellis, describing the experience as “pure happiness”.

Opening up on his website The Red Hand Files, Cave answered a fan question that asked how he keeps his website updated while on tour.

“The truth is, it is very hard,” Cave said. “Playing these concerts is pure happiness, more than I have experienced in a very long time. I cannot tell you what it means to Warren and me to walk out on stage and perform the songs — but there is a level of intensity to the shows that is exhausting.

“As the tour progresses, the energy needed to treat The Red Hand Files with the care and responsibility that your questions deserve is draining out of me like water from a little leaky pot,” he continued, adding that he would be taking a brief break from answering questions while touring.

“Rather than give replies to your questions that aren’t properly thought through, I have decided to take a break for the next two weeks and then begin again once the tour has finished.

“I hope you all understand.”

The Bad Seeds frontman and Ellis are currently performing in Europe following the release of their album Carnage.

Love Classic Rock? Get the latest Classic Rock news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN

Last month, Cave released a spoken word track called ‘Shyness’, based around a letter he received on his Red Hand Files website.

The spoken-word piece was inspired by two letters the musician got from fans Daniel and Vera back in October 2019. The former asked, “What is shyness?”; the latter asked, “What was your first date with your wife like?”

At that time, Cave responded: “Shyness is the tentative sound of the orchestra tuning up before the symphony begins. It is a beautiful, fractured piece of music in itself. It is the orchestra attempting to find its shared intent and is over all too quickly if you ask me.”

Cave added: “My wife, Susie, has a hummingbird shyness. In social situations she displays herself for a magical, weightless moment then darts away. It is as if she is so acutely tuned into the inherent discomfort of others, whether they display it or not, that the situation becomes overwhelming. She is a rare thing, an exhibitionist that hates to be seen.”

For more on this topic, follow the Classic Rock Observer.

Check out ‘Shyness’ by Nick Cave: