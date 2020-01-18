Nick Cave is a real big fan of Kanye West, according to a recent statement.

The beloved singer-songwriter launched his Red Hand Files web portal as a means of communicating with fans, and it’s become a beautiful source of wisdom from the artist over the last couple of months.

Over the weeks, Nick Cave has opened up to fans through the site on issues of love, loss and of course, music.

One fan in the latest instalment asked him if he liked Kanye West, and – as usual – the songwriter went a little deeper.

“Making art is a form of madness – we slip deep within our own singular vision and become lost to it,” he observed. “There is no musician on Earth that is as committed to their own derangement as Kanye, and in this respect, at this point in time, he is our greatest artist.”

So, there we have it.

Listen to ‘Follow God’ by Kanye West below

In recent Nick Cave news, the artist recently released his Live in Copenhagen footage onto YouTube for free.

Directed by David Barnard (who has also shot live concert films for Bjork, Gorillaz, and Alice Cooper), the film sees the iconic band perform a lengthy two-and-a-half-hour set at Denmark’s Royal Arena in October 2017.

For the first time since its release in 2018, fans are able to watch Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds’ Distant Sky Live In Copenhagen for free online.

The film was initially released for one-night-only at select cinemas around the globe, and single-song performances have since been posted online, but this is the first time fans have been able to watch the entire concert film for free.

