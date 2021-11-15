Nick Littlemore from PNAU and Empire of the Sun has added his voice to the vaccination debate, tweeting a sensical argument for the vaccine.

“If you support the antivax movement you are participating in killing the arts and music industries, the lives and livelihoods of creatives worldwide, not to mention many others,” he wrote on Sunday, sparking a fierce backlash from some followers.

If you support the antivax movement you are participating in killing the arts and music industries, the lives and livelihoods of creatives worldwide, not to mention many others — Nick Littlemore (@nicklittlemore) November 13, 2021

One fan even tried to link Blabbermouth’s reportage of Judas Priest’s members being fully vaccinated with Richie Faulkner’s ‘heart attack’ (later confirmed as an aortic aneurysm):

“Ian Hill says all members of Judas Priest have been vaccinated: ‘We’re about as protected as we ever will be’,” the September 1st headline read.

“Judas Priest’s Richie Faulkner reportedly underwent 10-hour open-heart surgery after heart attack,” read the September 29th headline.

The incident has never been medically linked to Faulkner’s vaccination status.

Although he hasn’t engaged in further debate, Littlemore has been vocal about his pro-vax status, posting his third dose photo to Instagram:

“3rd dose down! #provaxxer” he wrote.

For his part, though, Littlemore has a point.

According to ilostmygig.net.au, 32,000 gigs and events were cancelled since July 1st this year.

That equates to around $94 million in lost income.

And that’s just from a survey of just 3,000 music industry professionals – 99 per cent of whom had no income protection or event cancellation insurance.

According to #vaxthenation, nearly 80,000 Australians lost their jobs in the live entertainment industry.

The campaign, which launched in September, aimed to encourage Australians to get vaccinated to get live music events happening again.

“We’re all united by the same vision: ending the constant interruptions to our live entertainment culture by encouraging everybody to get vaccinated,” the campaign press release said.

“We all have a part to play in getting back to the gigs, events, concerts and festivals we love.”

Indeed, vax passports have been considered by industry insiders for months.

Play On Victoria was a celebration of the state reaching vaccination targets and lifting lockdown last month.

Meanwhile Littlemore, who splits his time between Australia and the USA, hasn’t been slowed down by the pandemic.

The PNAU remix of Elton John and Dua Lipa’s ‘Cold Heart’ is currently Number 1 on the ARIA singles chart.