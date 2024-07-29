Nick Ward has announced a headline tour of Australia.

Throughout October, the rising bedroom-pop star will play shows at The Night Cat in Melbourne, Black Bear Lodge in Brisbane, and Oxford Art Factory in Sydney (see full dates below).

Ward will be joined by different special guests at each headline show – Dylan Atlantis, FRIDAY, Juice Webster, and King Ivy.

Ward will be busy on the touring front before his headline tour of Australia, performing across the UK and Europe in August. Following his Melbourne, Brisbane, and Sydney shows, the singer-songwriter will support Troye Sivan on his Australia and New Zealand tour.

Ward is touring in support of his highly anticipated debut album House With the Blue Door, which will drop on October 4th.

Completed just before his 22nd birthday, Ward’s debut collection is a time capsule of his youth, partly inspired by a Sydney exhibition of Hilma af Klint’s “The Ten Largest” paintings.

“It’s about family, childhood, and the difficult relationship we have with the past,” Ward explains. “I think your early twenties is about coming to terms with your childhood, especially after finishing high school and experiencing more of the world.

Love Live Music? Get the latest Live Music news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN

“Starting therapy really made me realise how much emotional baggage I was holding onto, and this record was made while I was unpacking all of that.

“I finished this album right before my 22nd birthday, so it felt nice to encapsulate my adolescence in one statement. For a while it was hard for me to listen to, just because of the headspace I was in while making it, but now it brings me a lot of joy and it gives me closure to finally release it.”

Nick Ward 2024 Australian Tour

Tickets available via nickwardandfriends.com

October 18th (With Juice Webster & FRIDAY)

The Night Cat, Melbourne, VIC

October 19th (With King Ivy & FRIDAY)

Black Bear Lodge, Brisbane, QLD

October 25th (With Dylan Atlantis & FRIDAY)

Oxford Art Factory, Sydney, NSW