Due to “phenomenal” demand for tickets, Troye Sivan has added a new show to his Australian tour.
Tickets to all shows, including the new Sydney date, go on sale to the general public on Tuesday, July 16th at 12pm local time. The Live Nation pre-sale begins on the previous day at 11am local time.
Sivan is touring in support of his acclaimed 2023 album Something to Give Each Other, which earned two Grammy nominations, four ARIA Awards, and almost 250 million album streams.
Something to Give Each Other featured blockbuster hits like “Rush”, which won Song of the Year at this year’s APRA Awards, while Sivan’s album was also shortlisted for the Australian Music Prize.
Sivan will return home after touring North America alongside fellow pop superstar Charli XCX. The co-headling pair will play shows in Detroit, Toronto, New York, Baltimore, Boston, Miami, Dallas, Denver, Los Angeles, and many more cities in September and October.
Sivan first collaborated with Charli in 2018, when they teamed up for “1999”, a track from the latter’s album Charli. They joined forces again for the sequel single, “2099”, less than a year later.
Sivan first met Charli at a Los Angeles house party. “It’d be open invite and a lot of people came, a lot of people I didn’t know. It was pretty fun actually. Troye came to one of the parties, and that’s where I first met him. We got talking and realized we had a lot of mutual friends. Immediately I thought he was super sweet,” Charli told Rolling Stone.
Troye Sivan 2024 Australia & New Zealand Tour
Supported by Nick Ward
Live Nation pre-sale begins Monday, July 15th (11am local time)
General sale begins Tuesday, July 16th (12pm local time)
Tickets available via livenation.co.nz or livenation.com.au
Tuesday, November 19th
The Drive, Adelaide, SA
Thursday, November 21st
Sidney Myer Music Bowl, Melbourne, VIC
Tuesday, November 26th
Riverstage, Brisbane, QLD
Thursday, November 28th
Sydney Opera House Forecourt, Sydney, NSW
Friday, November 29th (NEW SHOW)
Sydney Opera House Forecourt, Sydney, NSW
Monday, December 2nd
Spark Arena, Auckland, NZ