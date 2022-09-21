Nickelback frontman Chad Kroeger has revealed that we’ve all been saying his surname wrong for years – though he insists he’s not bothered by it.

Apparently, rather than being pronounced ‘Kro-ger’, it actually sounds more along the lines of horror icon Freddy Krueger.

“It’s [Kroo-ger], don’t trust the internet,” Kroeger told LOUDWIRE.

“If I just stop and go, ‘Actually, it’s Kroo-ger,’ I’m gonna look like such a dick. So I’m just like whatever, I don’t care.”

Elsewhere in the interview, the rocker recalled a 2004 interview alongside Alice in Chains’ Jerry Cantrell, who corrected an interviewer when they mispronounced Chad’s surname.

“I sort of looked over at Jerry, and he goes, ‘It’s your name, dude. That is your last name,” Kroeger said.

“Tell that dude across there how to say it properly so that he stops saying it wrong into that microphone and misinforming people. That is your last name, brother!

“And I was like, ‘Wow you really care about this shit!’”

In other Nickelback news, the band are currently gearing up for the release of their new album Get Rollin’ on November 1st, marking their first album release since 2017’s Feed The Machine.

They’ve already dropped their new song ‘San Quentin,’ which was, in part, inspired by his stints in juvenile hall as a youngster.

“I was always coming up with really dumb ideas of shit we could do to get into trouble,” Kroeger said.

“My mum divorced my stepdad in the eighth grade. From that moment on, what type of disciplinary action can my mom take? I was already six feet [tall] in the eighth grade.

“What’s she gonna do? Hit me with a wooden spoon? But my other friends [would say], ‘If I go and do what you’re suggesting we do and I get caught, my dad will beat my ass.’ Them fearing their fathers was what kept me out of [more] trouble.”

Check out Chad Kroeger’s interview with LOUDWIRE below: